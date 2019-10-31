International Development News
IEEE Xplore® Digital Library Reaches Five Million Documents as More Author Options Help Accelerate Growth

IEEE Xplore® Digital Library Reaches Five Million Documents as More Author Options Help Accelerate Growth

 IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization advancing technology for humanity, announced today that the IEEE Xplore digital library, one of the world's largest collections of technical literature in engineering, computer science and related technologies, has reached a new milestone with 5 million documents now available in its vast repository.

Authors from all regions of the world in both academia and industry increasingly choose IEEE to publish their research, ensuring that the latest content in emerging technologies is delivered to IEEE Xplore users.

"This is an important milestone for IEEE, for our digital platform IEEE Xplore and for those who count on IEEE to deliver the most important results to help drive their research," said José Moura, IEEE President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The IEEE Xplore Digital Library has seen tremendous growth as we add a yearly average of over 250,000 new documents presenting the latest breakthroughs in leading edge technologies for our users," said Michael Forster, Managing Director, IEEE Publications. "We are very grateful to our authors who have contributed their work to make IEEE Xplore one of the world's largest collections of technical literature cited by the world's top researchers."

Also helping drive growth is the addition of IEEE Xplore's new Open Access options for authors. IEEE Xplore continues to provide more options and choices to support the work and needs of all authors and researchers, whether they prefer to publish in traditional subscription journals or open access journals.

IEEE is also the global leader in electrical engineering, computer science and other related fields, publishing the top-cited journals and organizing many of the leading conferences in these areas.

The IEEE Xplore online collection includes content from approximately 200 IEEE journals and magazines, over 1,800 annual conferences, more than 1,200 active technology standards, 400 elearning courses and 4,000 ebooks. The IEEE Xplore digital library publishes approximately 20,000 new articles each month and has over 5 million unique monthly users worldwide. IEEE has also developedpublisher partnerships to enable users to find other relevant high-quality content within IEEE Xplore to help fulfill their needs – now offering nearly half a million documents from other leading publishers.

For further information on IEEE Xplore and its wide range of online subscriptions and options for authors, visit the IEEE Digital Subscriptions webpage atwww.ieee.org/innovate or the IEEE Open Access site athttps://open.ieee.org

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more.

Media contacts:
Francine Tardo
+1 732 465 5865
f.tardo@ieee.org

Monika Stickel
+1 732 562 6027
m.stickel@ieee.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017741/IEEE_Advanced_Technology_Logo_Logo.jpg

