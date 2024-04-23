"Many people in the country were deprived because of Congress's governance:" CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Congress party on Tuesday blaming them for the widespread deprivation faced by crores of Indians despite the Congress having been in power for many years. While speaking to ANI Yogi Adityanath said, "So many people in the country were deprived because of Congress's governance, and the ones responsible for this are none other than Congress and its supporting allies who kept the people in poor conditions."

He outlined the significant gaps in basic amenities and resources that persisted despite Congress's governance for over six decades. "In 1970, Congress gave the slogan 'Remove Poverty,' but they couldn't do it. Congress ruled for six decades and continued to mislead people by raising the same slogan. Despite 70 years of independence, Congress and its allies ruled for the most extended period, yet astonishingly, even after independence, 50 crore families did not have their own bank accounts. Over 4 crore families did not have their own homes. 60 crore families lacked resources for treatment and couldn't afford medicine," Yogi said.

"Even after independence, 2.5 crore families had no electricity in their homes. 10 crore homes did not have gas connections," he added. He contrasted this with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's efforts to improve the lives of citizens, listing several poverty alleviation and welfare schemes.

"In the truest sense, if you look at the various poverty alleviation and welfare schemes of our government that reach every person without discrimination--whether it's through Jan Dhan accounts, free ration facilities, a 5 lakh health insurance cover, providing toilets in every house, giving tap water to every home, or providing housing to 4 crore families--you'll see that it's a long list. For four years, 80 crore people have continuously benefited from free ration facilities. 50 crore poor families had their Jan Dhan accounts opened," Yogi said. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phase 1 was held on April 19 on eight seats. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)