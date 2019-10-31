International Development News
Development News Edition

CCI dismisses alleged anti-competitive practices complaint against RCI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:16 IST
CCI dismisses alleged anti-competitive practices complaint against RCI

The Competition Commission has dismissed a complaint of alleged anti-competitive practices against global vacation exchange firm RCI India for entering into a pact with subsidiary of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, saying the agreement does not have any impact on the competition in the Indian markets. RCI India is a subsidiary of RCI Inc and looks after the business of timeshare exchange in India.

A timeshare is a model in which customers own a right to use certain properties owned by timeshare companies for a fixed duration every year for a certain number of years, subject to availability, according to an order by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The order comes following a complaint filed by former director of RCI India who alleged that RCI through various agreements has been making illegal transactions with its clients including Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd.

The complaint stated that RCI Europe had executed an agreement with Luxembourg-based Covington S.A.R.L., a subsidiary of Mahindra. According to the agreement, RCI Europe would provide interest free loan of 10 million euros to Mahindra (India) which was to be used by Covington for buying Holiday Club Resorts OY.

It has been alleged that the loan transaction creates barriers to competition for its rival in the timeshare exchange market. While disposing of the case, the regulator noted "the acquisition, alleged to be anti-competitive, has taken place outside India and is in the context of a product meant for consumption outside India... Though Mahindra (India) seems to be the ultimate acquirer of the Holiday Club, the present case does not seem to have any impact on the competition in the Indian markets."

Further, the CCI said, "Acquisition of Holiday Club does not appear to bring any material change in the position of Mahindra (India) as a competitor in the Indian markets. Thus, the present case does not appear to raise any competition concern in India, to warrant scrutiny under the Act." PTI SRS HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing Indian monitor lizard

A 32-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing an Indian monitor lizard, an endangered species, forest officials said. The accused, Subhash Rathod, was identified and nabbed after a video went viral, in wh...

AIKSCC to organise nationwide protest on Nov 4 against RCEP trade deal

Farmers body AIKSCC on Thursday said it will organise a nationwide protest on November 4 to warn the government against going ahead with inclusion of agriculture in the proposed RCEP trade deal. The AIKSCC, a coalition of over 250 farmer or...

WTO panel rules India's export subsidies are prohibited in case brought by US

A World Trade Organization panel has ruled on Thursday that Indias export subsidies are prohibited in case brought by the United States, according to Reuters.Further details are awaited....

Narayanasamy calls Kiran Bedi a demon

Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy, who has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on administrative issues, on Thursday said the Centre had posted a demon here, as she has allegedly been impeding various welfa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019