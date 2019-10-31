Trusox forays into Indian mkt; ropes in Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

Global sports brand Trusox on Thursday forayed into the Indian market with the launch of socks that will help improve performance of sports people on the field. The Manchester-based company has roped in cricketer Rohit Sharma as company's brand ambassador in the country.

Priced at Rs 3,500 a pair, the socks will be available on sale at Amazon and Trusox.in. Internationally, Trusox sells out of around 1,000 stores. Speaking to the PTI on the sidelines of the launch event, one of the co-owners of Trusox Sanil Sachar said the performance gear market in the country has been growing at a fast clip of 12 per cent year-on-year and, there is immense potential of growth in the country.

Sachar -- who has invested close to USD 1 million in the company-- expects 20 per cent of the company's global revenues from India in the next two years but did not disclose any financial details. In India, the company would be taking the online route for selling the socks as well as look at tie-ups with sports retail stores.

Globally, it sells around 800 pairs a day and around 45 per cent of the players in the English Premier League use Trusox, as per the company. The socks were created by former footballer and coach Jim Cherneski. "Having begun our journey with football, where we are proud to support the top footballers such as Gareth Bale, Raheem Sterling, Luis Suraez, to name a few, adorning and ruling over the football pitch wearing their Trusox, we are now present across the world in nine sports," Sachar said.

Sharma said that he has seen a lot of footballers and cricketers use Trusox. "Trusox has been an essential part of my kit as it helps boost my performance. I look forward to a long partnership with them," he added.

