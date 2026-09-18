Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking T20 Century: A Masterclass in Power Hitting

India opener Abhishek Sharma set a new Twenty20 International record with a 30-ball century against Afghanistan, leading to a decisive 3-0 series win. Supported by Sanju Samson's 50-run effort, India posted 221-7. Afghanistan crumbled at 94 all out with key contributions from India's bowlers, securing a dominant victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 00:04 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking T20 Century: A Masterclass in Power Hitting
Abhishek Sharma

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma shattered the Twenty20 International scoring records with a blazing 30-ball century against Afghanistan in Delhi, aiding India in a 3-0 series sweep with a decisive 127-run victory. His 108-run inning eclipsed the previous national record set by Rohit Sharma.

Partnering with Samson’s 50 off 35 balls, India amassed a formidable 221-7 despite Afghanistan opting to bowl first. The visitors faltered in their chase, stumbling to 47-4 early and collapsing for a dismal 94 runs.

India’s bowlers, led by Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi’s impressive wicket hauls, dismantled the Afghan batting order. Despite the loss, Afghanistan captain Zadran expressed optimism over future improvements. India will next engage Japan before their upcoming Asian Games challenge.

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