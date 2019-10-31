International Development News
GSK Consumer Healthcare re-launches Crocin Pain Relief

  Updated: 31-10-2019
GSK Consumer Healthcare on Thursday said it has re-launched Crocin Pain Relief in the country with new packaging. Crocin is country's largest selling analgesic brand with a range of variants in both solid and liquid format.

"Crocin is a household name, trusted by millions and with this launch we are confident to build on that trust further," GSK Consumer Healthcare Area Marketing Director (Wellness) Naveed Ahmed said in a statement. Crocin Advance is one of the leading brands among drugs for treating fever and with Crocin Pain Relief, the company expects to do well in the category of drugs use to treat headache, he added.

According to the company estimates, more than 25 million tablets of Crocin are sold each day in the country. GSK markets five variants of the medicine in the country -- Crocin Advance, Crocin 650 Mg, Crocin Pain Relief, Crocin Cold & Flu plus range of drops for children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

