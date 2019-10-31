International Development News
Development News Edition

Core sector output shrinks 5.2 pc in Sept indicating severity of slowdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:38 IST
Core sector output shrinks 5.2 pc in Sept indicating severity of slowdown

Output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted by 5.2 per cent in September, the lowest in the decade, indicating the severity of economic slowdown. As many as seven of eight core industries saw a contraction in output in September. Coal production fell steeply by 20.5 per cent, crude oil by 5.4 per cent, and natural gas by 4.9 per cent. Refinery products (-6.7 per cent), cement (- 2.1 per cent), steel (-0.3 per cent), and electricity (-3.7 per cent) output too declined.

The only infrastructure segment to post growth in September was fertilizers where production increased by 5.4 per cent year-on-year. The eight core sectors had expanded by 4.3 per cent in September 2018, according to official data released on Thursday.

During the April-September period, the growth of core industries fell to 1.3 per cent against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago period. Commenting on the data, India Ratings and Research, said that such low growth in core sector industries has not been witnessed so far in either 2011-12 base or 2004-05 base series.

"This clearly indicates the severity of the ongoing industrial slowdown," it said adding even on a cumulative basis, the performance is "dismal". ICRA expects the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) to report a contraction of 2.5-3.5 per cent in September.

"In particular, the YoY decline in the output of coal, crude oil and natural gas, is likely to weigh upon the performance of the mining index of the IIP in September. Moreover, manufacturing may report a YoY contraction in September," it added. Earlier this month, the RBI revised downwards its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal to 6.1 per cent from the previous estimate of 6.9 per cent after the first-quarter economic growth slipped to over six-year low of 5 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EU 'nearly' on track for 2030 emission cuts, 'significant' work still needed -agency

The European Union is currently nearly on track to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 below 1990 levels by 2030, but still needs much work, the European Environment Agency said in a report published Thursday.Significant increase in efforts ...

Noida to get plastic bottle-crushing machines on Friday

Three plastic bottle-crushing machines will be installed in the city on Friday as part of efforts to ensure proper disposal of plastic waste, the Noida Authority has said. One machine each will be installed at the Noida Authority office in ...

UK parties kick off General Election campaign on what was to be Brexit Day

The UKs main political parties kicked off their campaign for the December 12 General Election on Thursday, which was the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union EU until an extension was agreed till January 31, 2020. British Prime ...

Training of first batch of 100 women personnel in military police to start later this year

The training of the first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police will start by year-end and four women instructors have been deployed for it, a senior Army official has said. Lt. Gen. Ashwani Kumar, the adjutant general in the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019