International Development News
Development News Edition

Bombardier sells Belfast, Casablanca, Dallas operations to Spirit

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 21:09 IST
Bombardier sells Belfast, Casablanca, Dallas operations to Spirit

London, Oct 31 (AFP) Canadian manufacturing group Bombardier announced Thursday it was selling its aerostructures business to US firm Spirit AeroSystems, involving operations in Belfast, Casablanca and Dallas, in a cash-plus-debt deal exceeding USD 1 billion. Bombardier announced its willingness to sell these assets last May as part of a broad restructuring to focus on trains and business aircraft.

In a statement, Bombardier said the US firm would take over operations in Belfast, which assembles the wings for the Airbus A220. Spirit AeroSystems will also acquire Bombardier's operations in Casablanca and a plant in Dallas specialising in maintenance and repairs.

The price includes USD 500 million (450 million euros) in cash and around USD 700 million in debt. The 2019 revenues for the three operations are expected to be approximately USD 1 billion.

The British trade union Unite welcomed the deal for the Belfast plant, which employs more than 3,500 people. "We are pleased that Bombardier has heeded our call to be a responsible seller and the need for Bombardier aerostructures production to be transferred as a whole to a company with an excellent track record in aerospace rather than a short-termist hedge fund," said assistant general secretary Steve Turner.

"It is a sale that offers hope for a positive future for Bombardier workers in Northern Ireland and their colleagues in the supply chain." Bombardier, which has been in a difficult financial situation for several months, has decided to consolidate all of its aeronautical activities into a single entity named Bombardier Aviation, with operations in Montreal, Mexico and Texas. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank targets to install 4 mn FASTags in six months

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said it is targeting to double the number of windscreen tags used by vehicles for smooth passage highway tolls, to 4 million in six months. The lender, which was among the first to...

Yankees decline Encarnacion's $20M option for 2020

The New York Yankees on Thursday declined their 20 million club option for Edwin Encarnacion for the 2020 season. The 36-year-old designated hitterfirst baseman will receive a 5 million buyout and become a free agent.Encarnacion was acquire...

Ukraine parliament approves break-up of state gas behemoth in nod to EU

Ukraines parliament on Thursday passed a law to establish an independent gas transit operator, a move aimed at creating a competitive domestic gas market and helping the countrys position in trilateral gas transit talks with the EU and Russ...

Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars

Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment with growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars. The Marsonaut experiment by scientist Jan Lukacevic, 29, and his team at the Prague University of L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019