UPDATE 5-Pinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 04:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 04:03 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pinterest Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on lower-than-expected average revenue per user and its revised full-year sales forecast came marginally below expectations, sending its shares tumbling 19%. Thursday's after-market plunge is expected to wipe out a majority of the gains since the online scrapbook company's blockbuster initial public offering in April, leaving the stock just about 6% from its IPO price.

Pinterest on average posted revenue of 90 cents per user globally in the third quarter, falling just short of analysts expectation of 91 cents, according to research firm FactSet. The company's net loss widened to $124.7 million from $18.9 million a year earlier, as total costs and expenses nearly doubled to $413.4 million.

Pinterest has been investing in areas such as advertiser diversification which would "bear fruit over the coming several quarters and years," Chief Financial Officer Todd Morgenfeld said on a post earnings call with analysts. "We're still in the early days of that, and it will unfold over a period of time."

Pinterest, which calls its users "Pinners", said monthly active users jumped 28% to 322 million. Analysts had expected about 307 million users.

Total revenue rose about 47% to $279.7 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, but fell short of analysts' estimates of $280.6 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company generates revenue by placing advertisements among pins or posts, basically ideas for clothes, décor and recipe, uploaded on the site by users.

Excluding certain items, the company earned a cent per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents. Pinterest expects 2019 total revenue to be between $1.10 billion and $1.115 billion, compared to its prior forecast of $1.095 billion and $1.115 billion. Analysts were expecting $1.12 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Pinterest was one of the most high-profile social media companies to list in the United States since Snap Inc in 2017.

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

INSIGHT-Thai king creates boot camp-style "unity" courses

Thousands of civil servants, police and teachers are being sent to a military camp in Thailand for intensive training in community service and loyalty to the monarchy, according to the Royal Palace and interviews with trainees and organiser...

Tesco vows to remove 1 bln pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

Britains biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of 2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer demand for less waste. Bri...

UPDATE 4-U.S. North Korea envoy Biegun nominated for No. 2 job at State Department

President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, a widely respected foreign policy veteran, to become the next deputy secretary of state. A U.S. official said Biegun would retain his r...

Williams: Dispute with Redskins is over skin cancer

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams ended his silence on Thursday and said he had a soft-tissue cancer attached to his skull that went misdiagnosed for close to six years, leading to his dispute with the team. Williams said he th...
