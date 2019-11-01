Escorts shares up nearly 3 pc on higher tractor sales

Shares of Escorts Ltd on Friday gained nearly 3 percent in early trade after the company reported a rise in tractor sales for the last month. Shares of the firm were up 2.78 percent at Rs 678 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 678.50, up 2.90 percent. Farm equipment and engineering major Escorts Ltd on Friday reported a 1.6 percent increase in tractor sales at 13,353 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 13,140 units in the same month last year, Escorts Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

