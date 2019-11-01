'Nach Baliye Jodis' Help Their Fans Win 1 Crore Prizes in VMate 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' Campaign

VMate, trending UGC short video app, is witnessing overwhelming response from its users for its 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' promotion. A record number of 5,00,000 videos have been uploaded by users showcasing their support to their favourite 'jodis' making it one of the most successful promotions by VMate so far. Celeb 'jodis' on 'Nach Baliye' have till date received billions of free VMate 'Nach Baliye' gifts from VMate fans; which in turn make these fans eligible to win prizes worth 1 crore through the app.

The partnership with Star Plus's leading dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' gaveVMate users an exclusive interaction opportunity with the 'jodis' while showing their support by gifting their favourite celebs free 'Nach Baliye' gifts. VMate is a trending UGC short video app where users shoot 15 seconds videos on the app, earn rewards and money and connect with similar interest creators. The Nach Baliye Lakhpati campaign on the app received tremendous support for the celeb contestants with a billion gifts being gifted to 'jodis' on the app since the campaign kick-started in September 2019.

By participating in the 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign, VMate users could like their favourite 'jodi's' videos and reward them 'Nach Baliye' gifts. The fans of the top three 'jodis' with the maximum number of rewards as virtual gifts on the Leaderboard stand a chance to win cash prizes of Rs. 50 lakhs, Rs. 30 lakhs and Rs. 20 lakhs respectively. The top 3 'jodis' on the Leaderboard at present are Anita & Rohit, Shantanu & Nityaami and Prince & Yuvika. More than 50 winners have won the new OnePlus 7T mobile phones through the campaign on the app. Four lucky fans also got a chance to meet their favourite celebrity 'jodi', interact with them and impress them with their own dance moves.

One of the lucky fans, Ablu Rajesh Kumar who won the opportunity to meet the celebs, has his own fan following of more than 94,000 on VMate app. Rajesh is physically challenged, as he lost both his legs in a train accident. However, this did not stop him from pursuing his passion to dance. He joined a dance academy and shot his inspiring dance videos on VMate.

As a result of his dance videos on the app and the love, support, encouragement and popularity he received because of these videos, it motivated and encouraged him further. He even got a chance to showcase his talent and dance moves with Anita-Rohit and Prince in front of a national audience on 'Nach Baliye'.

His videos on VMate help him earn a livelihood too where he has earned lakhs through his videos. Rajesh is a beacon of light and inspiration for other VMate users who want to pursue their passion on the app, earn their livelihood through it, and become famous.

Nisha Pokhriyal, Associate Director- VMate, said, "At VMate, we constantly endeavor to provide entertaining in-app activities for users. Our cross partnership with 'Nach Baliye', a leading dance reality show, was the first time when VMate collaborated with a TV show. Its success has paved the way for us to explore more such associations in the future."

Download the VMate app and gift favorite 'jodi Nach Baliye' gifts on the VMate 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign; and get a chance to win prizes worth 1 crore. Tune in to the Grand Finale of 'Nach Baliye' Season 9 this Saturday and see who amongst the celeb fans become 'lakhpatis' through the VMate 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign on the app.

'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign page link: http://bit.ly/2o6zjPU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)