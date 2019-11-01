International Development News
Development News Edition

'Nach Baliye Jodis' Help Their Fans Win 1 Crore Prizes in VMate 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' Campaign

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:30 IST
'Nach Baliye Jodis' Help Their Fans Win 1 Crore Prizes in VMate 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' Campaign

VMate, trending UGC short video app, is witnessing overwhelming response from its users for its 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' promotion. A record number of 5,00,000 videos have been uploaded by users showcasing their support to their favourite 'jodis' making it one of the most successful promotions by VMate so far. Celeb 'jodis' on 'Nach Baliye' have till date received billions of free VMate 'Nach Baliye' gifts from VMate fans; which in turn make these fans eligible to win prizes worth 1 crore through the app.

The partnership with Star Plus's leading dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' gaveVMate users an exclusive interaction opportunity with the 'jodis' while showing their support by gifting their favourite celebs free 'Nach Baliye' gifts. VMate is a trending UGC short video app where users shoot 15 seconds videos on the app, earn rewards and money and connect with similar interest creators. The Nach Baliye Lakhpati campaign on the app received tremendous support for the celeb contestants with a billion gifts being gifted to 'jodis' on the app since the campaign kick-started in September 2019.

By participating in the 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign, VMate users could like their favourite 'jodi's' videos and reward them 'Nach Baliye' gifts. The fans of the top three 'jodis' with the maximum number of rewards as virtual gifts on the Leaderboard stand a chance to win cash prizes of Rs. 50 lakhs, Rs. 30 lakhs and Rs. 20 lakhs respectively. The top 3 'jodis' on the Leaderboard at present are Anita & Rohit, Shantanu & Nityaami and Prince & Yuvika. More than 50 winners have won the new OnePlus 7T mobile phones through the campaign on the app. Four lucky fans also got a chance to meet their favourite celebrity 'jodi', interact with them and impress them with their own dance moves.

One of the lucky fans, Ablu Rajesh Kumar who won the opportunity to meet the celebs, has his own fan following of more than 94,000 on VMate app. Rajesh is physically challenged, as he lost both his legs in a train accident. However, this did not stop him from pursuing his passion to dance. He joined a dance academy and shot his inspiring dance videos on VMate.

As a result of his dance videos on the app and the love, support, encouragement and popularity he received because of these videos, it motivated and encouraged him further. He even got a chance to showcase his talent and dance moves with Anita-Rohit and Prince in front of a national audience on 'Nach Baliye'.

His videos on VMate help him earn a livelihood too where he has earned lakhs through his videos. Rajesh is a beacon of light and inspiration for other VMate users who want to pursue their passion on the app, earn their livelihood through it, and become famous.

Nisha Pokhriyal, Associate Director- VMate, said, "At VMate, we constantly endeavor to provide entertaining in-app activities for users. Our cross partnership with 'Nach Baliye', a leading dance reality show, was the first time when VMate collaborated with a TV show. Its success has paved the way for us to explore more such associations in the future."

Download the VMate app and gift favorite 'jodi Nach Baliye' gifts on the VMate 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign; and get a chance to win prizes worth 1 crore. Tune in to the Grand Finale of 'Nach Baliye' Season 9 this Saturday and see who amongst the celeb fans become 'lakhpatis' through the VMate 'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign on the app.

'Nach Baliye Lakhpati' campaign page link: http://bit.ly/2o6zjPU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China, U.S. maintain close contact on meeting of leaders -foreign ministry

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Friday China and the United States have maintained close contact on a potential meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.Trump said on Thursday that the two countries would soon...

Bhopal BJP leader gets 2 year imprisonment for attacking Tehsildar

A Bhopal court sentenced BJP MLA from Panna district, Prahlad Lodhi and 12 others for two years for attacking a Tehsildar in 2014. The special court helmed by Additional Sessions Judge Suresh Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 each on al...

'Friends' coming to theaters with all Thanksgiving episodes

Heres good news for all the Friends Fans - they will now be able to watch all the shows Thanksgiving episodes in movie theatres. Eight classic Thanksgiving episodes, which have been newly remastered in 4K resolution, will be screened at 700...

J-K: Terrorists set ablaze two vehicles in Kulgam

Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.Further details are awaited.The incident comes days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on October 29. ANIAlso ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019