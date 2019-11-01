International Development News
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 12:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 12:45 IST
Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,092.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 503.80 crore for the year-ago period, Dr. Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.

The net tax for the quarter has a benefit of Rs 330 crore due to recognition of deferred tax assets of Rs 520 crore, primarily related to the MAT credit, it said.

Revenue in the second quarter stood at Rs 4,800.9 crore as against Rs 3,797.8 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 26.41 percent, it added. Company's Co-Chairman and MD GV Prasad said the performance across the businesses and strong cash generation during the quarter are pleasing.

"We are progressing well in the execution of our strategy and in our transformation journey on quality and efficiency," he added. Global generics segment revenues were at Rs 3,280 crore, up 7 percent from the same quarter last fiscal, primarily driven by Europe, emerging markets and India, the company said.

Revenues from North America were flat at Rs 1,430 crore while that from Europe were at Rs 280 crore. Revenues from India stood at Rs 750 crore and emerging markets at Rs 830 crore, it added. Dr. Reddy's said it's pharmaceutical services and active ingredients revenue was at Rs 710 crore, up 18 percent from the corresponding period last fiscal.

Proprietary products segment clocked a revenue of Rs 740 crore, including Rs 720 crore towards license fee for selling the US and select territory rights for two of neurology brands namely ZEMBRACE SYMTOUCH (sumatriptan injection) 3 mg and TOSYMRATM (sumatriptan nasal spray) 10 mg, to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea against withdrawal limits restrictions

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a reply from the Centre, Reserve Bank of India and others on a plea against withdrawal limits in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank. The Bench comprising of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Haris...

Suspicious explosive bag found at Delhi airport, RDX suspected

A bag with suspected explosives was found at Delhis Terminal 3 airport in the early hours of Friday, leading to passenger movement being restricted for a few hours and roads outside the high-security complex blocked, officials said. The bla...

Indian Kashmir losing migrant workers as militants find new target

A rash of killings by separatist militants targeting outsiders in Indias Kashmir has persuaded growing numbers of migrant workers to stay away, rather than risk working in road gangs, building sites, hotels and apple orchards in the restive...

Yemen's Houthis down U.S.-made drone near Saudi border -spokesman

Yemens Houthi movement said on Friday its air defences downed a U.S.-made ScanEagle drone near the Saudi border, the groups military spokesman said.The drone was gathering intelligence, Yahya Sarea, spokesman for the Houthi military, said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019