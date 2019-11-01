Miners lead FTSE rebound, Lookers sinks on profit warning

International Development News
The UK blue-chip index bounced back on Friday after its worst session in a month, with miners leading gains following upbeat data from the world's top metals consumer, China, while car dealership firm Lookers tanked after another profit alert. The FTSE 100 was 0.3% higher by 0805 GMT, recouping some of the more than 1% drops in the previous session, and the FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Lookers plunged 30% on the smallcap index after the company issued its second warning on profits in less than four months and announced the departure of its two top executives.

