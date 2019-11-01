Miners lead FTSE rebound, Lookers sinks on profit warning

The UK blue-chip index bounced back on Friday after its worst session in a month, with miners leading gains following upbeat data from the world's top metals consumer, China, while car dealership firm Lookers tanked after another profit alert. The FTSE 100 was 0.3% higher by 0805 GMT, recouping some of the more than 1% drops in the previous session, and the FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Lookers plunged 30% on the smallcap index after the company issued its second warning on profits in less than four months and announced the departure of its two top executives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)