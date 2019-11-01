International Development News
Development News Edition

Gold futures slip Rs 56 to Rs 38,522 per 10 gm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:03 IST
Gold futures slip Rs 56 to Rs 38,522 per 10 gm
Image Credit: ANI

Gold futures on Friday traded lower by Rs 56 to Rs 38,522 per 10 gram due to profit-booking by participants on low demand. Gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 56, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 38,522 per 10 gm in 16,902 lots.

Similarly, gold for delivery in February next year fell by Rs 45, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 38,717 per 10 gram in 5,447 lots. However, gold prices rose 0.06 percent to USD 1515.70 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Festival Kaleidoscope section of 50th IFFI brings exotic films at Goa

50th International Film Festival of India IFFI today announced the list of films to be screened in Festival Kaleidoscope, one of the most important sections of the festival. Every year films from across the world make their mark in the mind...

GST October collections fall by 5.3 pc year-on-year to Rs 95,380 crore

Gross revenue on account of Goods and Services Tax GST totalled Rs 95,380 crore in October, 5.29 per cent lower in the year-ago period, the Central government said on Friday. Of this amount, the Central GST was Rs 17,582 crore, State GST Rs...

HC upholds life term of 12 for murdering MLA 3 decades ago

The High Court of Tripura on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to 12 people for killing then Congress MLA Parimal Saha 36 years ago. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh also handed down life term...

First export preparedness index to rank states, UTs likely in January 2020

The government is likely to release the first index to rank states and Union territories based on their preparedness to promote exports, an official said. The exercise would help in promoting healthy competition among states and UTs to work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019