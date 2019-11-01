Gold futures slip Rs 56 to Rs 38,522 per 10 gm

Gold futures on Friday traded lower by Rs 56 to Rs 38,522 per 10 gram due to profit-booking by participants on low demand. Gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 56, or 0.15 percent, at Rs 38,522 per 10 gm in 16,902 lots.

Similarly, gold for delivery in February next year fell by Rs 45, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 38,717 per 10 gram in 5,447 lots. However, gold prices rose 0.06 percent to USD 1515.70 an ounce in New York.

