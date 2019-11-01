International Development News
Development News Edition

Laurus Labs' PAT jumps to Rs 57 crore in Q2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:22 IST
Laurus Labs' PAT jumps to Rs 57 crore in Q2

Laurus Labs Ltd on Friday announced that its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was up by 249 per cent to Rs 56.6 crore against Rs 16.2 crore during the corresponding period last fiscal. The total revenue grew by 21 per cent to Rs 712 crore against Rs 588 crore during Q2 FY' 19, a statement issued by the city drug-maker said.

CEO of Laurus Labs Satyanarayana Chava said in the statement that the performance during the quarter shows the ability to execute the long-term strategy of the company with enhanced revenue from formulations business contributing positively to both topline and margins. "We have recorded robust growth across most of our divisions. The API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) division showed a strong growth during the quarter on the back of increase in new product additions, with oncology and synthesis maintaining their growth momentum. With the impending shift in the treatment regimen in South Africa, we are witnessing a slowdown in sales in ARV (anti-rabies vaccine) API business for FY '20," he said.

On the regulatory side, the drug-maker received EIRs (establishment inspection report) for Units 1 and 3. Unit 4 successfully completed its maiden USFDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) audit with nil observations and also received EIR during the quarter, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian players in fray at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger

Indias top singles players, including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will compete at the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger, which will be held in Pune from November 11. The announcement was made by Maharashtra State Lawn Tenn...

Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS

Russias foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fuelling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliances military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Je...

IIT Delhi Launches Global Alumni Endowment Fund

Commitment of Rs 250 Cr by founder alumni during the launch Announces launch of Each One Teach One initiative invites alumni, wealthy individuals and corporates to be a part NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2019 PRNewswire -- Honble President of India...

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content: sources.

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019