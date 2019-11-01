International Development News
Development News Edition

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Murata Machinery Ltd as Japan Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:36 IST

Murata Machinery Ltd was honored with the 2019 Japan Logistics Automation Solutions Provider of the Year Award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Japan event held at the American Club, Tokyo.

The company's focus on developing one-stop solutions to align perfectly with its clients' changing needs enabled Murata to emerge as a leading firm in the logistics automation industry, with dominance in Japan and across Asia-Pacific. Providing advanced IoT monitoring system that offers preventive and predictive maintenance services, the company continuously enhances its products and solutions to align with clients' ever-growing demands.

Mr. Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner and Senior Vice President, Mobility Practice, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that Murata's continual strive for innovation to further enhance value to its customers has been key to its success. Over the years, Murata Machinery Ltd has not only expanded its capabilities but also maintained its focus on core customer service delivery and strengthened its solutions portfolio.

"Murata Machinery, Ltd's Premex XIO smart automated guidance vehicle (AGV) significantly enhances the flexibility of transport lines based on various production and distribution scenarios, thereby achieving cost-effective operations for clients. Clients also reported increased productivity through the optimized use of Shuttliner, Murata's advanced logistics sorting solution," he noted.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? 

Contact:

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific
P: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian players in fray at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger

Indias top singles players, including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will compete at the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger, which will be held in Pune from November 11. The announcement was made by Maharashtra State Lawn Tenn...

Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS

Russias foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fuelling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliances military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Je...

IIT Delhi Launches Global Alumni Endowment Fund

Commitment of Rs 250 Cr by founder alumni during the launch Announces launch of Each One Teach One initiative invites alumni, wealthy individuals and corporates to be a part NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2019 PRNewswire -- Honble President of India...

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content: sources.

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019