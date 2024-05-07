PM Modi Claims INDI Alliance Solely Focused on Reinstating Article 370, Revoking CAA, and Eliminating Free Ration Supply
Sole agenda of INDI alliance is to revive Article 370, scrap CAA and do away with free ration supply: PM Modi at rally in Beed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
