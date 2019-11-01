International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady below $1.30 before Brexit Party election announcement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:52 IST
UPDATE 1-Sterling steady below $1.30 before Brexit Party election announcement
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling held just below $1.30 on Friday ahead of Nigel Farage's Brexit Party press conference where local media said he was expected to put forward fewer candidates for the general election on Dec. 12, a move that could boost the pound.

Investors fear a full field of Brexit Party candidates could win over pro-Brexit voters from the ruling Conservatives and thereby boost the leftist Labour Party, analysts said. Farage has dismissed reports that his party will pull candidates to avoid damaging the Conservatives as "idle speculation". "We'll be watching the Brexit Party announcement with some interest," said Jeremy Stretch, Head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Farage is expected to speak later in the morning. Against a weaker dollar, the pound was up 0.1% at $ 1.2949. Versus the euro, sterling traded flat at 86.1 pence.

The currency was unmoved by the release of the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) which rose to 49.6 from 48.3 in September, its highest level since April and topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. However, this was attributed to a stockpiling rush before the aborted Oct 31 Brexit deadline. UK gilt futures, however, dropped around 10 ticks after the PMI, which still lies below the 50 dividing line between growth and contraction.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Dec. 12 election after his Brexit deal with the European Union was held up by parliament, scuttling his vow to deliver Brexit by the end of October. He said the election would break what he cast as political paralysis thwarting Britain's departure and undermining confidence in the economy. Many reckon however that the chances are high of a hung parliament so the election campaign of the Brexit Party could be crucial to the outcome.

"Downside risks for sterling result mainly from a strong election result for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, which from the point of view of most market participants would increase the risk of a no-deal Brexit," Commerzbank's Thu Lan Nguyen wrote in a note to clients. October was the pound's best month in over a decade, as the currency rallied in the build-up to the mid-month European Union summit at which a new Brexit deal was agreed.

Some of these gains were lost when Johnson subsequently failed to secure his deal's ratification in parliament. But the EU decision to extend the Brexit deadline to Jan. 31 scrapped the risk of a no-deal exit on Oct. 31, allowing the currency to hang on to most of its gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

All bets on: how to read bookie odds on a UK election

British punters will once again indulge their passion for a cash wager on their countrys political future as bookmakers open up bets on the outcome of the Dec. 12 national election. Betting on the vote opened this week with Prime Minister B...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...

Trump tweets fake photo of dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid, evokes howls of laughter

President Donald Trump has tweeted a fake image of himself awarding a medal of honour to the military dog injured in the daring raid that killed the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria. Baghdadi, 48, died on Saturda...

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG: Party spokesperson.

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG Party spokesperson....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019