International Development News
Development News Edition

Maruti posts first positive domestic sales in 7 mths; M&M, Toyota improve performance in Oct

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:00 IST
Maruti posts first positive domestic sales in 7 mths; M&M, Toyota improve performance in Oct
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Automobile manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on Friday, reported improved sales in October driven by festive season demand amid a prolonged slowdown in the sector. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted a growth of 4.5 percent in its domestic wholesales at 1,44,277 units in October as against 1,38,100 units in the same period last year.

This is the first time in the last seven months that the company has seen an increase in its domestic sales. Despite being in the negative territory, Mahindra & Mahindra managed to arrest decline in sales, posting 11 percent dip at 49,193 units last month as compared to 55,350 units in October 2018.

In September the company had reported a decline of 21 percent in domestic sales at 40,692 units. "The festive month of October was excellent for Mahindra, with retail volume exceeding wholesale by approximately 40 percent. This robust retail performance was contributed by both passenger and commercial vehicles," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 6 percent decline in domestic sales at 11,866 units as compared to 12,606 units in the corresponding month last year. Toyota Kirloskar had reported total sales of 10,203 units in September this year.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said customer demand witnessed a spike in the festive season, especially during Dhanteras and Diwali. "The boost in customer sentiments has enabled an upward trend in our sales performance as compared to the last few months of slowdown. It was quite encouraging to see the marked improvement in customer orders on account of the festive season," he said.

New entrant MG Motor India reported retail sales of 3,536 units of its SUV Hector in October. In the two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported a dip of 13 percent in the domestic sales at 2,78,776 units as against 3,19,942 in October last year. Similarly, TVS Motor Company reported a 25.45 percent decline in domestic two-wheeler sales at 2,52,684 units as compared to 3,38,988 in the year-ago period.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland reported domestic sales of 9,074 units last month as compared to 14,341 units in the year-ago month, down 37 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG: Party spokesperson.

PDP expels RS member Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in ceremony of J-K LG Party spokesperson....

PDP expels MP Nazir Ahmad Laway from party for attending swearing-in of L-G Murmu

The PDP expelled its Rajya Sabha member Nazir Ahmad Laway from the party on Friday for anti-party activities, after he had attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The member of Rajya Sabha, Naz...

Pawar visits Nashik, rues govt apathy towards rain-hit farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains. Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state. The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy...

Delhi pollution: EPCA calls for 'immediate stringent action' against stubble-burning in Punjab, Haryana

As air quality dipped to emergency levels in the national capital, the Supreme Court-mandated pollution control body EPCA on Friday asked implementing agencies to take immediate stringent action to stop stubble-burning in the neighbouring s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019