Hyundai Motor sales down 2 pc at 63,610 units in October

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 2.2 percent decline in total sales at 63,610 units in October. The company had sold 65,020 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were 3.8 percent down to 50,010 units as against 52,001 units in October 2018, the company added. Exports, however, grew 4.5 percent to 13,600 units last month as compared to 13,019 units in the year-ago period, HMIL said.

Hyundai Motor India's National Sales Head Vikas Jain said the automaker has performed well despite the ongoing slowdown in the market. The company's cumulative sales last month were highest during the year so far, he added.

