US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high after upbeat jobs report

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record high in early trading on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.16 points, or 0.43%, at 3,050.72. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.69 points, or 0.51%, to 8,335.05 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.72 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,142.95.

