International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high after upbeat jobs report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:09 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high after upbeat jobs report

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record high in early trading on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.16 points, or 0.43%, at 3,050.72. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.69 points, or 0.51%, to 8,335.05 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.72 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,142.95.

Also Read: US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat on mixed earnings reports; Alphabet weighs on Nasdaq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Read still among game's greats after fairytale finish thwarted

Kieran Reads glittering All Blacks career ultimately did not end with the same fairytale finish as his predecessor Richie McCaw, but the 34-year-old will still go down as one of New Zealands greatest players.Read had hoped to emulate McCaw ...

Told to part with her pet dog by father, woman commits suicide

Upset over being told by her father to part with her pet dog, whose continuous barking irked neighbours, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in the city outskirts, police said. Kavitha, a private sector employee, ha...

Newborn saved from being buried alive now faces high-risk

She may have got a new lease of live having been saved moments before being buried alive here, but the newborn girl baby now requires a high-risk surgery for a , police said on Friday. On Thursday, police thwarted the attempt of a duo from...

TNPL to take up Rs 2,520-crore capacity expansion programme

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd on Friday said it would undertake a capacity expansion programme at a cost of Rs 2,520 crore in two phases at its Tiruchirappalli unit. Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally launched the plan by laying t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019