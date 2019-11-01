Tata Steel's Rajiv Mukerji appointed mjunction chairman

Tata Steel executive Rajiv Mukerji has been appointed as chairman of mjunction services limited, a statement said. mjunction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company.

Mukerji takes the mantle from outgoing chairman A K Rath, mjunction said in a statement. "Rajiv Mukerji, Group Director, Strategic Procurement of Tata Steel, has been appointed Chairman of India's largest B2B e-commerce company mjunction services limited," it said.

Mukherji, a Bachelor of Arts from Calcutta University and an alumni of IIM-A, has over 32 years of experience in Tata Steel. He has worked in various divisions of the company including international trade, shipping and logistics.

In 2007, he was appointed managing director of Tata NYK Shipping in Singapore before moving into his current role in November 2013, it added. On his appointment, Mukerji said, "I look forward to leading a dynamic organisation such as mjunction, which is a pioneer and leader in B2B e-commerce." PTI ABI ABM

