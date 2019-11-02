International Development News
CBDT tax audit extension - Auditors fuming over twitter

The desperate auditors are requesting for extension to file ITRs through interesting comments on twitter handle of CBDT.

Initially, September 30th was the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for cases requiring audit which was extended till October 31st, 2019 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes. The new deadline also became difficult to meet due to reasons such as bank holiday and Diwali as well as pressure for submission of other returns such as GST, PF, TDS, etc. Auditors are requesting to extend the date for filing ITRs, at least, by 15 days but such extension happened for income tax assesses in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh only where the date has been extended till 30th November 2019.

The desperate auditors are requesting an extension to file ITRs through interesting comments on the twitter handle of CBDT but the authorities are yet to respond to such demands. Given below is a glimpse of such requests.

