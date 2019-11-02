CBDT tax audit extension - Auditors fuming over twitter

Initially, September 30th was the deadline for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for cases requiring audit which was extended till October 31st, 2019 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes. The new deadline also became difficult to meet due to reasons such as bank holiday and Diwali as well as pressure for submission of other returns such as GST, PF, TDS, etc. Auditors are requesting to extend the date for filing ITRs, at least, by 15 days but such extension happened for income tax assesses in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh only where the date has been extended till 30th November 2019.

The desperate auditors are requesting an extension to file ITRs through interesting comments on the twitter handle of CBDT but the authorities are yet to respond to such demands. Given below is a glimpse of such requests.

When extension was granted for one month that day I think festival date we're not printed in calendar 😂😂. Now they realize 😅. Bhagwan ke nam pe #TaxAuditExtension dere baba 🤣🤣🤣. Proud of you professional 👍— FCA SARANG JADHAV 🦅👑 (@sarangpjadhav) October 29, 2019

#cbdt #TaxAuditExtension Which cbdt official or income tax employee or any govt employee or minister is working in diwali but you expect CAs to work in diwali ... Hypocrisy — Sagar Kamani (@sckamani) October 30, 2019

हिंदुस्तान में रहकर भी हिन्दुस्तानी टैक्स प्रॉफेशनलों को हिंदुस्तान के सबसे बड़े त्यौहार दीपावली मनाने नहीं दिया, अब क्या जान लोगे हम लोगों की । अब छठ पर्व को ध्यान में रखते हुए ही कम से कम 15 दिन का एक्सटेंशन दे दो।वैसे भी बिहार के लोग बाढ़ से पीड़ित है।#TaxAuditExtension — Mantu Kumar Giri (@girimantu90) October 29, 2019

