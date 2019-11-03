International Development News
Development News Edition

Telco bailout will be contempt of SC; will set bad precedent: Jio to Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 11:39 IST
Telco bailout will be contempt of SC; will set bad precedent: Jio to Prasad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Continuing its fight for a level-playing field, Reliance Jio has written to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying a "financial windfall" for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea by waiving penal action on unpaid statutory dues of the past 14 years will be violative of the Supreme Court's recent ruling and will set a bad precedent for errant companies. Jio, whose offer of free calls and dirt cheap data on mobile phones since its launch in 2016 helped make India the nation with the lowest telecom tariffs in the world, said the Supreme Court in its October 24 order has clearly settled the base on which statutory levies such as telecom license fee and spectrum usage charge has to be paid and waiving of interest and penalty on due amounts of the past 14 years will be violative of the judgment.

"The judgment records the submission on behalf of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to the effect that interest and penalty were being levied strictly as per the contract between the parties and that any reduction, modification or alteration of the interest and penalty provisions contained in the License Agreement would amount to impermissibly rewriting the agreement. This contention was accepted by the Hon'ble Court," it wrote on November 1. The Supreme Court had on October 24 upheld DoT's contention that non-telecom revenues should be part of the annual Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) -- a percentage of which is paid to the government as statutory dues.

With total liabilities estimated at Rs 1.4 lakh crore, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, through the telecom sector association COAI, are seeking a waiver of at least the penalty and interest on delayed payments, which constitute about half of the total dues, if a complete waiver of past liabilities is not possible. Reiterating its position that telcos have sufficient resources to meet the liability, Jio said the incumbents such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea had reaped rich bonanza when they had accepted and moved to a revenue share method of paying statutory dues almost two decades back and no relief on unprovisioned and unpaid past liability should now be entertained.

"While considering the issue relating to imposition of interest and penalty, the judgement deals with elaborate reasoning that covers the pendency of multiple proceedings raised at the instance of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) in various forums from time to time for some reasons and concludes that these disputes had not been raised in a bonafide manner, but rather, were solely with the aim to somehow or other evade from making the payment, even on the heads / items on which they had lost in the earlier proceedings," it said. Jio added that the "claimed inability to meet the payment obligations is not on account of any reasons or an event or an effect that the parties could not have anticipated or controlled."

"Rather, the position that emerges from a plain reading of the judgment is that the licensees have indulged in abuse of the process of Court and deliberately delayed payment of dues on frivolous and legally untenable grounds," it said. Stating that the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that spectrum is a finite and precious natural resources, Jio said "any action on the part of the Government of India to modify or waive contractual provisions pertaining to interest and penalty on unpaid dues would not be legally tenable especially when same has been dealt in the judgment of the Supreme Court specifically."

"Any reduction in the financial liability of the licensees arising from the judgment of the Court would in effect be rewarding them for their conduct in initiating frivolous and vexatious proceedings to delay payment of their just dues," it said. "Any proposal for waiver will be considered as loss to the public exchequer and contrary to the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment." Also, "such largesse, if granted, will become an iniquitous precedent emboldening and encouraging others in similar situations including other sectors and spreading across the industry to commit similar breaches and get away with it," it added.

It "deplored" Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for continuing to not take its comments on record and only propagate the agenda of two select members -- Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. "In order to help its two select members get a financial windfall from the Government, COAI is, in fact, canvassing for going against the decision of the Supreme Court judgment," it said. "The Supreme Court has very fairly and categorically rejected all the frivolous grounds taken by the operators and it has also given sufficient time to the operators to make good their obligations within three months."

"Given the background of the matter, we are of the view that the Government does not have the option of going against the Supreme Court judgment and provide any of the reliefs sought by COAI from a plain reading of the legal facts," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided wi...

Lemon Tree Hotels to add 3 Aurika Hotels and Resorts by 2021-end

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels is looking to open three more properties under its upscale Aurika Hotels and Resorts brand across the country by the end of 2021, a top company official has said. The mainly mid-market segment hotels firm ...

Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared some of the dazzling pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, saying the revered venue is ready to welcome the Sikhs pilgrims for the 550th birth anniversary celebratio...

Bhanwal misses bronze, Ravi enters repechage at U-23 World Championships

Three-time medallist Sajan Bhanwal 77kg missed out on a bronze in Greco-Roman category but Ravi 97kg reached the repechage round at the U-23 Wrestling World Championships here on Sunday. Turkeys Serkan Akkoyun proved too strong for Bhanwal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019