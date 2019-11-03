FICCI mourns demise of its former president K K Modi

Industry body FICCI on Sunday expressed grief over the passing away of noted industrialist K K Modi. Modi Enterprises Chairman and former president of FICCI Modi (79) breathed last on Saturday.

"He has left a void not only in the Indian industry, but also as a mentor to FICCI. His leadership and business acumen took Modi Enterprises to a USD 3 billion entity and epitomises success story of family-run businesses in India," FICCI President Sandip Somany said in a statement. Modi's sharp sense of observation and open-mindedness heralded Modi Enterprises' diversification into non-tobacco businesses such as retail and cosmetics, allowing his children to explore new vistas, he added.

"He charted a similar road map for growth of FICCI during his presidency, and it was his continued guidance that has helped make FICCI what it is today," Somany said. Modi led FICCI in 1997 and was also the president of Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry from 2002 to 2006.

