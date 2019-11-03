International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world's largest oil company

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 14:37 IST
UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia kick-starts IPO of world's largest oil company
Image Credit: Reuters

Saudi Arabia's state oil company kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse as the kingdom seeks to diversify and create the world's most valuable listed company. Aramco did not give a time frame or say how much of the company it would sell, but sources have told Reuters the oil company could offer 1%-2% of its shares on the local bourse, raising as much as $20 billion-$40 billion.

Aramco said the IPO would be split into two tranches: one each for institutional and individual investors. The percentage of shares to be sold and the purchase price would be determined after the book-building period, it added in a statement. Confirmation of the share sale in Saudi Arabian Oil Co, or Aramco, as the oil giant is usually known, comes about seven weeks after crippling attacks on its oil facilities, underlining Saudi Arabia's determination to push on with the listing regardless.

Aramco said it does not expect the Sept. 14 attack on its oil plants will have a material impact on its business, operations and financial condition. The attacks targeted the Abqaiq and Khurais plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, causing fires and damage and temporarily shutting down 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of production - more than 5% of global oil supply. The company did not specific any additional security measures.

The IPO of the world's most profitable company is designed to turbocharge Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic reform agenda by raising billions to diversify the kingdom, whose dependency on oil was highlighted by the production impact of the September attacks. "It is a colossal public offering that could potentially generate more than 10 years' worth of proceeds raised through IPOs in the country," said Salah Shamma, head of investment, MENA, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.

He said some local investors could be selling other shares in order to shift their investments to Aramco, but this could well be a case of "short-term pain for long-term gain."

LONG-AWAITED IPO

Aramco plans to release the IPO prospectus on Nov. 9, Chief Executive Amin Nasser told a news conference in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Aramco chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan told the news conference that the valuation for the company should be determined after the roadshow.

At a valuation of $1.5 trillion, Aramco would still be worth at least 50% more than the world's most valuable companies, Microsoft and Apple, which each have a market capitalization of about $1 trillion. But a 1% sale would raise "only" around $15 billion for Saudi coffers, less than the $25 billion generated by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in its record-breaking IPO in 2014.

It would rank Aramco as the 11th biggest IPO of all time, Refinitiv data show. (For a graphic on the top 10 largest global IPOs, see https://tmsnrt.rs/33gWypM) A sale of 2% of Aramco shares at a $1.5 trillion valuation would make it the biggest IPO of all time, beating Alibaba's.

The prospect of the world's largest oil company selling a piece of itself has had Wall Street on tenterhooks since Prince Mohammed flagged it three years ago.

BONUS SHARES FOR SAUDI INVESTORS

Aramco said in Sunday's statement that it posted a net income of $68 billion during the nine-month period ending on September 30. Revenues and other income related to sales for the same period amounted to $244 billion, it added. To help get the deal done, Saudi Arabia is relying on easy credit for retail investors and hefty contributions from rich locals.

Aramco said the Saudi market regulator, which approved its application to list on Sunday, had issued an exemption for non-resident institutional foreign investors to subscribe. Saudi investors would be eligible to receive bonus shares -a maximum of 100 bonus shares for every 10 allotted shares.

Saudi nationals would be eligible to receive bonus shares. It said the government will forgo its right to receive a portion of cash dividends on Aramco's shares, giving priority on such distribution to new shareholders.

Aramco is cutting the royalties it pays to the Saudi government - to give comfort to investors. Aramco said that effective Jan. 1 2020, it will adopt a progressive royalty scheme, with a marginal rate set at 15% up to $70 per barrel, 45% between $70 and $100, and 80% if the price rises higher. The listing announcement had been expected on Oct. 20 but was delayed after advisers said they needed more time to lock in cornerstone investors, three sources told Reuters.

VALUATION CHALLENGE Although Prince Mohammed put a $2 trillion valuation on the company in early 2016, bankers and company insiders say Aramco's value is closer to $1.5 trillion.

A growing movement to fight climate change and embrace new "green" technologies have put some fund managers, particularly in Europe and the United States, off the oil and gas sector. Initial hopes for a blockbuster international listing of about 5% were dashed when the share sale was halted last year amid debate over where to list Aramco overseas.

Aramco said the IPO timetable was delayed because it began a process to acquire a 70% stake in petrochemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp. IPO preparations were revived over the summer after Aramco attracted huge interest in its first international bond sale, seen as a pre-IPO relationship-building exercise with investors.

The bond sale forced the secretive company to reveal its finances for the first time, including net income of $111 billion, over a third bigger than the combined net income of the five super majors Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch/Shell , BP, Chevron and Total. Oil majors have been raising payouts to shareholders to counter rising pressure from climate activism.

Aramco said on Sunday it intended to declare aggregate ordinary cash dividends of at least $75 billion in 2020. At a valuation of $1.5 trillion, this would mean a dividend yield of 5%, below that offered by rival Royal Dutch Shell . Shell's dividend yield is over 6%, according to Refinitiv data.

More than two dozen banks are handling the blockbustre IPO. Among them, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, NCB Capital and Samba Capital & Investment Management Co are joint financial advisors, joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.

Al Rajhi Capital, EFG Hermes, GIB Capital, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital have been appointed by the company as domestic joint bookrunners. Lazard Frères SAS, M. Klein and Co and Moelis have been acting as special advisors to the company, the Aramco statement said.

Also Read: UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco aims to begin planned IPO on Nov. 3 -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Fast & Furious 9 – More on Keanu Reeves, Cardi B, Cody Walker, Jordana Brewster’s appearance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese news agency slams 'barbaric' Hong Kong office attack

Chinas state-owned Xinhua News Agency denounced the attack on its office in Hong Kong by pro-democracy protesters as barbaric during a melee that marked nearly five months of unrest in the Chinese territory. More protests are being planned ...

Thomas Cook India not part of brand's global sale to China's Fosun: CMD

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Sunday said the sale of the company to Chinas Fosun does not include regions of India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius.With regard to recent media reports pertaining to the sale of the Thomas Cook Globa...

Rugby-World Cup winning Boks set to start search for new coach

When the euphoria of a third Rugby World Cup triumph subsides in the coming weeks, South African Rugby will be faced with filling the head coach role vacated by Rassie Erasmus.The Springbok coach stated long before the 32-12 final victory o...

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will not run in UK election

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britains Brexit Party, said he would not stand in the next months election, choosing instead to campaign countywide against Prime Minister Boris Johnsons EU divorce deal.I have thought very hard about this How do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019