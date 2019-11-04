Norway's Ugland says nine crew kidnapped from vessel off Benin
A vessel owned by Norwegian shipping firm J.J. Ugland was boarded by pirates while at anchor off the coast of Benin on Saturday, and nine crew members were kidnapped, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The remaining crew on the MV Bonita notified local authorities, and the vessel docked at the port city of Cotonou later same day, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Norwegian
- pirates
- crew
- coast
- crew members
- port city
- authorities
ALSO READ
Lufthansa cabin crew union stages all-day strike at smaller airlines
UPDATE 1-Lufthansa cabin crew union stages all-day strike at smaller airlines
Indian Navy to conduct major exercise on west coast
Possibility of cyclonic storm triggers Coast Guard to issue advisory for states, UTs on western coast
Low pressure over East Central Arabian sea likely to intensify in next 24 hours: Indian Coast Guard