International Development News
Development News Edition

Auckland Airport app to take customers from home to departure gate

Designed to take the stress out of airport departures and arrivals, for the first time the revamped app creates a personalized itinerary for the day of travel – from when to leave home to how long it will take to clear Customs and Aviation Security.

Auckland Airport app to take customers from home to departure gate
It is the only app pulling together the complete journey from home to the gate of any flight departing from Auckland Airport, says Auckland Airport’s General Manager Technology and Marketing, Jonathan Good. Image Credit: ANI

Real-time travel information taking you from home to departure gate is now available through the latest version of the Auckland Airport app.

Designed to take the stress out of airport departures and arrivals, for the first time the revamped app creates a personalized itinerary for the day of travel – from when to leave home to how long it will take to clear Customs and Aviation Security.

It is the only app pulling together the complete journey from home to the gate of any flight departing from Auckland Airport, says Auckland Airport's General Manager Technology and Marketing, Jonathan Good.

"It's a real step-change in the functionality of our app, with stress-free trip planning at its heart. As Auckland Airport progresses its plans for a multi-million-dollar infrastructure build we need to give people the tools to make their journey as easy as possible.

"We've had an app since 2013, but we knew we needed to move beyond flight information and parking bookings to an integrated solution built around customer needs.

"To really understand what customers wanted we went into the terminals and talked directly to the people using our airport. After every iteration of the design, we went back to our customers to check if what we'd developed hit the mark. It really has been designed by customers for customers," says Jonathan.

Functionality from the previous version of the app, such as booking a carpark and shopping The Mall, is still included, but can now be linked through to the personalized itinerary when signed into Auckland Airport with Strata Club. Strata Club is Auckland Airport's no-cost loyalty rewards scheme.

"As we get underway with Auckland Airport's massive programme of infrastructure development both in and around the terminals, the app will be an important tool to support a stress-free journey.

"We'll continue to evolve the app to ensure the functionality keeps pace with the needs of all the visitors to the airport."

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fox leads Kings in easy victory over Knicks

DeAaron Fox scored 24 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings cruised to a 113-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Fox made 8 of 18 shots and posted his fourth 20-point game of the season while also adding six assists. He ...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-In moment of triumph, Hamilton thinks of loss

In his moment of triumph on Sunday, an emotional Lewis Hamilton reflected on loss, demons and the personal growth that led him to a sixth Formula One drivers title. As his Mercedes team celebrated, Hamiltons comments after the race said as ...

Fox leads Kings in easy victory over Knicks

DeAaron Fox scored 24 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings cruised to a 113-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Fox made 8 of 18 shots and posted his fourth 20-point game of the season while also adding six assists. He ...

UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8 bln Airbus aircraft

Philippines Cebu Air Inc has finalized the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo jets worth 4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on Monday.The budget carrier, which operates 74 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320s, under the brand Cebu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019