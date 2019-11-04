International Development News
Inox Wind secures 38 MW order from ReNew Power

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Monday it has bagged an order for a 38 megawatt wind power project to be developed at Anjar town in Kutch district of Gujarat.

The company has manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Monday it has bagged an order for a 38 megawatt wind power project to be developed at Anjar town in Kutch district of Gujarat. The project from ReNew Power Ltd is under the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) second regime. It is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2020.

The order comprises of supplying 19 units of Inox Wind's 2 MW 113 metre rotor diameter turbine combined with 92 metre hub height. "The DF 113/92 model is specifically designed for low wind regime (low wind power density sites) typical of the Indian market," the company said in a statement. ReNew Power is already an existing customer of Inox Wind with an installed capacity of 236 MW supplied by Inox Wind spread across multiple wind-rich states.

India has set an ambitious target of having 175 gigawatt of clean energy capacity by 2022, including 100 GW solar and 60 GW of wind energy. Inox Wind provides wind energy solutions to independent power producers, utilities, public sector units and corporate investors. It has manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with a total capacity of 1,600 MW per annum.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

