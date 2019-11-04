International Development News
Development News Edition

BHEL bags Rs 200 cr order to upgrade Chilla hydro project

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:19 IST
BHEL bags Rs 200 cr order to upgrade Chilla hydro project
Image Credit: PTI

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Monday said it has received an order worth Rs 200 crore for renovation, modernization and uprating (RM&U) of Chilla Hydro Electric Plant. Valued at over Rs 200 crore, BHEL has bagged the order from Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) for RM&U of the 4x36 MW Chilla HEP, the engineering firm said in a statement.

Located in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, the plant comprises four units of 36 MW each, which will be updated to 39 MW each, according to the statement. The units at Chilla HEP have been in operation for more than 35 years and RM&U of these units will result in upgradation of output capacity, additional generation, and efficiency improvement, in addition to leading to better plant availability and life extension of equipment.

In the present scenario of resource constraints in the power sector, RM&U of existing hydroelectric projects is considered to be the best option, as it is cost-effective and requires much lesser time than setting up of greenfield hydropower projects. BHEL's scope of work in the order includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, dismantling, erection, testing and commissioning of critical parts of Turbines, Generators, Governors, Controls & Instrumentation, Protection and Balance of Plant (BoP).

Major equipment for the contract will be manufactured and supplied by BHEL's plants at Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur, and Bengaluru, thereby providing impetus to the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The installation activities on-site will be carried out by the company's power sector - Northern Region division, Noida, the statement said. It also recently secured an order from Kerala State Electricity Board for R&M and uprating of Kuttiyadi HEP from 3x25 MW to 3x27.5 MW.

BHEL is presently executing hydroelectric Projects of more than 2,900 MW across the country, in addition to 3,184 MW abroad, which includes 2,220 MW in Bhutan and 900 MW in Nepal. Significantly, more than 500 hydroelectric generating sets of various ratings have been ordered on BHEL with a cumulative capacity of more than 30,000 MW, including 6,680 MW for overseas projects.

Its hydro plants are operational in India and across the world, including countries such as Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Rwanda, Thailand, New Zealand, Nepal, and Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Grenade attack in Srinagar, several injured

Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, leaving several persons injured, police said. The attack took place at 120 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.Security forces have cordoned off the area. Further detail...

MP athletes playing at national level to get insurance cover

The Madhya Pradesh sports department has decided to extend insurance cover to all players representing the state at the national level, an official said on Monday. He claimed Madhya Pradesh is the first state to provide insurance cover to ...

Greece says Juneyao Air Co. to launch Athens-Shanghai flights in July

Chinese airliner Juneyao Air Co. will launch direct flights connecting Shanghai to Athens in July, Greeces tourism ministry said on Monday. Juneyao and Greece have signed a deal on the new route during a three-day visit by Greek Prime Minis...

Autos, miners push European shares higher

European shares started the week on a strong footing on Monday, powered by gains in shares of automakers and miners and signs of a warm tone to U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5, touching its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019