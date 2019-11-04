International Development News
Development News Edition

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:30 IST
India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi about the importance India attaches to her country's cooperation in ensuring that insurgent groups do not find space to operate across the India-Myanmar border. Prime Minister Modi also conveyed to Suu Kyi about India's readiness to expand its socio-economic projects in the country's Rakhine state, months after New Delhi implemented a housing project in the restive province.

Modi made the proposal during a meeting with Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit on Sunday. The two leaders also agreed that a stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership and that prime minister Modi emphasised the value India attaches to Myanmar's cooperation in ensuring that insurgent groups do not find space to operate across the India-Myanmar border.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur. According to security agencies, there were over 50 camps of insurgent groups from the north-east in Myanmar till last year.

The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 in their respective border areas, targeting several militant groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam.Defence sources said that during the "Operation Sunrise 2" in May, the armies coordinated with each other to bust camps of militant outfits, including the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), the NSCN (Khaplang), the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) and the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB). In June 2015, the Indian Army had carried out an operation against NSCN(K) militants in areas near the Indo-Myanmar border, days after militants killed 18 armymen in Manipur.

In the talks, Modi also emphasised that the speedy, safe and sustainable return of the displaced people from Bangladesh to their homes in the Rakhine State was in the interests of the region, the displaced persons, and all three neighbouring countries -- India, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs said. An estimated 7,00,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since 2017 after large-scale violence following a military crackdown. The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In July, India handed over to Myanmar government 250 prefabricated houses, it built in the Rakhine State in an effort to encourage the Rohingya Muslims to return to their homeland. The MEA said the prime minister expressed India's readiness to carry out more socio-economic projects in the Rakhine State.

According to the MEA, Suu Kyi reaffirmed the importance her government attaches to the partnership with India, and her appreciation of India's consistent and sustained support for the widening of democracy and deepening of development in Myanmar. In the deliberations, Modi emphasised the priority India attaches to Myanmar as a partner at the crossroads of India's Look East Policy and the neighbourhood first policies.

"Towards this end, he emphasised India's continuing commitment to improve physical connectivity to and through Myanmar to Southeast Asia, including through building road, port and other infrastructure," the MEA statement said. "India would also continue to strongly support the expansion of capacity for Myanmar's police, military and civil servants, as well as its students and citizens," it added.

The two leaders also agreed that people to people connectivity would help expand the base of the partnership, and therefore welcomed the expansion of air connectivity between the two countries, and the growing interest of India's businesses in Myanmar, including India's plans to host a business event for the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) in Yangon next month. Modi arrived here on a three-day visit on Saturday to attend ASEAN-India, the East Asia and the RCEP summits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Growth in bank credit may decelerate sharply to 8-8.5 percent during 2019-20 from 13.3 percent last fiscal, mainly due to decline in incremental credit in the first half of the current financial year, rating agency Icra said in a report. Mo...

Not satisfied with relief work carried out by state government in flood-affected areas: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he is not satisfied with the relief works being carried out by the state government in the flood-affected areas. I am not happy by the relief works carried out by the state gover...

Devotees to celebrate 'Pushpa Yagam' with 8 tonnes of flowers

Devotees at Tirumala abode are ready with 8 tonnes of flowers to offer Lord Balaji on the occasion of to Pushpa Yagam.To celebrate this day, a special floral hawan will be performed with over 8 tonnes of flowers. Prior to the Pushpa Yagam, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019