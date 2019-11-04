Gold futures firm up on domestic cues

Gold prices on Monday rose 0.24 per cent to Rs 38,401 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators extended exposure amid firm domestic cues. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery increased by Rs 91, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 38,401 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,232 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants, taking positive cues from domestic markets, mainly pushed gold prices up in futures trade here. Globally, the yellow metal prices were trading marginally up by 0.04 per cent at USD 1,512 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)