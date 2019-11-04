International Development News
President to lead hosting of second SA Investment Conference

The annual conference is a key milestone in the country’s bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and intentional investment over the next five years.

President to lead hosting of second SA Investment Conference
It is also a partner initiative to the economic stimulus package and recovery plan unveiled by President Ramaphosa in 2018 to ignite economic activity, restore investor confidence, prevent further job losses and create jobs.  Image Credit: ANI

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the government's hosting of the second South Africa Investment Conference to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 5 to 7 November 2019.

The conference will be held under the theme "Accelerating Growth by Building Partnerships".

The annual conference is a key milestone in the country's bold ambition to raise R1.2 trillion in new domestic and intentional investment over the next five years.

It is also a partner initiative to the economic stimulus package and recovery plan unveiled by President Ramaphosa in 2018 to ignite economic activity, restore investor confidence, prevent further job losses and create jobs.

The inaugural conference, which was held In October 2018, resulted in international and local investors pledging R300 billion's worth of investment commitments in various sectors in mining, forestry, manufacturing, telecommunications, transport, energy, agro-processing, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, financial services, energy, and ICT.

"This year's conference will highlight the positive steps the government is making to improve the investment environment and the progress made in last year's investment commitments. It will also serve as a platform for the government to engage with the local and international investment community in order to promote the investment opportunities in the country and explore new markets," said President Ramaphosa. The conference will be preceded by a series of networking events tomorrow, Tuesday, 05 November 2019.

‪On Wednesday, 06 November 2019, President Ramaphosa will officially open and lead the conference which will feature, among others, focused sector-specific discussions around the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Mining, Start-ups and SMEs, Manufacturing, Tourism, film, arts, sports, and agro-processing. On Thursday, 07 November 2019, the President will also attend the Business Showcase, entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation showcase to be held at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

