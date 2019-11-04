International Development News
Development News Edition

Zydus Cadila receives warning letter from USFDA for formulation plant

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-11-2019 16:46 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:37 IST
Zydus Cadila receives warning letter from USFDA for formulation plant
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Moraiya-based formulation facility. The company said it has already taken multiple steps after the inspection of the facility by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and would continue to take all necessary steps in the future as well to ensure that the health regulator is fully satisfied with its remediation of the above facility.

"We are confident of responding to the USFDA to address the observations within the statutory time permitted in the letter," Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing. The warning letter does not affect the existing business of the company in the US and the existing product supplies from the Moraiya facility will continue, it added.

The company remains committed to patient safety and meeting the expectations of regulatory compliances, the Gujarat-based firm said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the company, on Monday, closed nearly 5.6 percent down on the BSE.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman ...

Cricket-Papua New Guinea ready to be cricket's next fairytale story

Papua New Guinea believe they could be crickets next rags-to-riches story after securing a place among the sports elite in next years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.After three near-misses in the last six years, the Barramundis under Assad...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday. Panchkula MLA Guptas name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.In the Assembly ele...
