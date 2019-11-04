Odisha government signs pact with Tata Strive, Tech Mahindra for skill upgradation

The Odisha state government on Monday signed agreements with Tata Strive and Tech Mahindra to add new dimensions in skilling and employability of the youth. The agreement between Directorate of Technical Education and Training and Tata Strive is aimed at imparting life skills to the students of all 49 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The pact between Tech Mahindra and the Biju Patnaik University of Technology will see setting up of a centre for excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning. It will work on the proof of concept for real-life business problems to keep up with the market demand and enhance employability of engineering students. Tech Mahindra and the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will also set up international business processing outsourcing (BPO) operations for Fortune 500 customers.

"We are scaling up our activities to make the youth of Odisha skilled for the globe," said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. "I am delighted these partnerships are in perfect sync with our Skilled-in-Odisha initiative," he said in a statement (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)