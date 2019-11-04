International Development News
Development News Edition

Mahindra Holidays Q2 net profit at Rs 24 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:20 IST
Mahindra Holidays Q2 net profit at Rs 24 cr

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 24.42 crore for the September quarter. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Total income during the second quarter rose to Rs 573.83 crore as compared with Rs 532.88 crore in the year-ago period, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing. "Our robust business model has helped us deliver improvement in key performance metrics: income growth, profit margin expansion and PAT growth this quarter," Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India MD & CEO Kavinder Singh said.

The company's cash position has improved to Rs 675 crore and this is despite slowdown in discretionary spends in economy and relatively lower resort occupancies due to heavy rains/floods in Kerala, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he added.

Shares of the company closed 0.32 per cent up at Rs 233.10 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece

Greek police found 41 migrants, mostly Afghans, hiding in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials said.The migrants were not injured, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system ...

Gr Noida: Man held for killing wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

A man was arrested in Greater Noida on Monday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death over suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair, police said. The accused, Sanjay Lal 30, was absconding since the incident which took place on...

Regulatory sandbox: RBI invites applications for testing new products for retail payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday invited applications for testing new products and services for retail payments system under the regulatory sandbox scheme. Earlier in August, the RBI had permitted startups, banks and financial institutio...

Pakistan's former prime minister's daughter granted bail

A Pakistani court granted bail on Monday to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been held in custody while facing trial on corruption charges, Sharif family lawyers said.Nawaz Sharif, who is also on tri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019