Canon provides support to Uganda Press Photo Award

The eighth edition of the photography and photojournalism competition showcases Ugandan and East African photographers and photojournalists whose work provides a remarkable contribution to African photography, the freedom of information and education through visual images

The winners of the eighth UPPA, the second East African Photography Award (EAPA) and the fourth Young Photographer Award (YPA), were announced on Saturday, 26 October at the Kampala Railway Station. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Canon (CanonCNA.com), the global leader in the field of imaging solutions, provides its support to the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) for the fifth consecutive year.

"It is an honor to continue our cooperation with UPPA. This award provides a unique opportunity, notably for young people from Uganda and East Africa as well as talented photographers, to gain international recognition. Especially as the awards are growing in popularity year upon year. Last year, in 2018, we celebrated the inauguration of the East African Photography Award. The participation of Canon Central and North Africa (CNNA) alongside the UPPA has also paved the way for several practical workshops aimed at enhancing the skills of African photographers. These workshops form part of Miraisha, the programme we have been offering since 2014 to promote sustainable development in Africa", stated Roman Troedhandl, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa.

The winners of the eighth UPPA, the second East African Photography Award (EAPA) and the fourth Young Photographer Award (YPA), were announced on Saturday, 26 October at the Kampala Railway Station. All three events are supported by Canon and overseen by the FOTEA Foundation,

The 8th edition of the UPPA was won by Ugandan freelance photographer Katumba Badru Sultan for his photograph "In Her Own World". He received a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and an EF 24-70 lens.

The second edition of the EAPA was awarded to Ethiopian photographer Martha Tadesse for her documentary entitled Sifrash Story. She won a Canon EOS RP 80D and a 24-105mm lens.

The fourth edition of the YPA, which is aimed at budding photographers and photojournalists at the start of their career, was awarded to the photographer Immaculate Bashaba. Her prize was a Canon EOS 77D and an 18-55mm lens. Moreover, she will be able to participate in a seven-month mentoring programme and photo exhibition at the next UPPA.

In total, three young photographers will take part in the mentoring programme. As part of its backing to this project, Canon will lend EOS 650D cameras with an EF18-55mm lens and provide a grant as a financial contribution to assist the programme and ensure its success.

These three prizes will be awarded at the start of the free exhibition, which runs until 16 November. During the event, several workshops, debates, and screenings will take place. Furthermore, Canon will organize several training sessions for Ugandan photographers.

(With Inputs from APO)

