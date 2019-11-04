International Development News
Development News Edition

Submission of Return-of-Earnings to CF becomes simpler with e-COID

Through an e-COID project, the department will see filing more streamlined, the end-to-end referencing and reconciliation of payments, online payment mechanisms to major banks as well as improved validation of user information.

Submission of Return-of-Earnings to CF becomes simpler with e-COID
Only in exceptional cases will the CF allow walk-ins to assist clients, said Commissioner Vuyo Mafata, addressing stakeholders during a breakfast networking session in Port Elizabeth at the weekend. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The process for companies to submit Return-of-Earnings to the Compensation Fund (CF) has become a lot simpler with the launch of a new claims management system.

Through an e-COID project, the department will see filing more streamlined, the end-to-end referencing and reconciliation of payments, online payment mechanisms to major banks as well as improved validation of user information.

Only in exceptional cases will the CF allow walk-ins to assist clients, said Commissioner Vuyo Mafata, addressing stakeholders during a breakfast networking session in Port Elizabeth at the weekend. He was meeting with South African Women in Construction.

The objective of the CF is to provide compensation for disablement caused by occupational injuries or diseases. Among the challenges, the fund has faced over the years was the registration of employers, which took up to 90 days as well as incorrect reference numbers being used thus leading to a misallocation of funds in the payments of assessments.

Other challenges with the previous and current system include:

- Lack of automated verification and validation of information;

- Lack of automation of business processes;

- Challenges with the switching of batches,

- Manual generation of reports;

- Lack of Integration of systems (Claims and payment system);

- Data Migration from the legacy systems;

- Segregation of duties; and

- Lack of Document Management System.

However, through an e-COID project the fund has realized improved validation of user information – faster turnaround time for registration of companies at the fund as well as the efficiency of submission of Return of Earnings, Mafata said.

Other significant benefits of the new claims system were correct workflows – where the right process going to the right person at the right time; status updates on the progress of claims; timeous payments to all stakeholders and data migration from legacy systems.

The fund has said less than 50 percent of employers submitted their Return of Earning. "We are here to support employers in terms of compliance," he said.

The Fund's next session is expected to be held in Queenstown in conjunction with the Border – Kei Chamber of Business on 13 November.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardizes an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a program to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a Tu...

ArcelorMittal says calling off acquisition of Italy's Ilva

Paris, Nov 4 AFP Steel giant ArcelorMittal said Monday it was pulling out of the purchase of struggling Italian group Ilva after Italys parliament removed a legal protection deemed necessary to undertake crucial environmental work without c...

Japan, China, B'desh, India most vulnerable to rising sea levels due to climate change: UN chief

Describing climate change as the biggest threat to sustainability, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the rising level of oceans and said the most vulnerable areas are in Japan, China, Bangladesh, and India. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019