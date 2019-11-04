International Development News
ASRB should maintain transparency in hiring farm scientists: Tomar

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:08 IST
The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) should maintain high level of transparency in hiring as the farm sector is crucial for the economy, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said. ASRB, set up in 1973, has a mandate to recruit for posts in the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Last year, it was delinked from ICAR and attached with the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) under the agriculture ministry.

The new building of ASRB, to come up in 2.05 acre in the PUSA complex, will be completed in the next two years. "Both farmers and farm scientists play an important role in agriculture sector growth. To have breakthrough in the farm sector, there is a need to recruit good scientists. More responsibility lies on the Board," Tomar said after laying the foundation stone of the ASRB's building here.

Since the quality and transparency is a challenge, the Board has been reformed and strengthened, he said. "I urge the ASRB chairman and the Board to maintain high level of transparency in the recruitment process, for which adopt all necessary methods and technology," Tomar added.

The minister further said the Board has been functional for many years and it has so far recruited over 1 lakh scientists in the field of agriculture. The Board has to recruit more to deal with the future challenges in the farm sector. The need for a separate building was felt earlier and that is being fulfilled now, he said and added, "I believe the setting up of a new infrastructure will strengthen the work of the Board."

According to DARE Secretary and ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said, "In the past two years, we have strengthened the Board and revised the process of recruitment to ensure transparency. Since many reforms have been undertaken, ASRB should work in a more transparent way in future." ASRB Chairman A K Mishra assured that the recruitment of farm scientists would be done in a fair and transparent manner as per the new rules.

The recruitment process for filling the existing 72 vacant posts of ICAR is underway. The candidates have been screened and interview will begin soon, he added. Highlighting measures to be taken to ensure transparency in future, Mishra said the Board will invite online applications instead of hard copies, expand database of expertise and to complete hiring of candidates within six months.

He also said foreign applicants will also be encouraged and their interview will be done through video conference. "Scientific acumen and research temperament would be given the priority while hiring the candidates," the ASRB chairman added.

