Persistent Systems Q2 profit slips 2.3 pc to Rs 86 cr

Tech firm Persistent Systems on Monday reported 2.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 86.07 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The company had registered a profit of Rs 88.1 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 5.9 per cent to Rs 884.6 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 835.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added. In dollar terms, the company's revenue grew 6.2 per cent to USD 125.51 million during the quarter from USD 118.23 million in the same period a year ago.

"Our focus is on creating organic growth across the board and releasing constraints in our business processes. This quarter's work included positioning our brand for customer recognition and success," CEO and Executive Director Christopher O’Connor said. He added that the company is witnessing positive outcomes from this focus and intends to be even more agile in addressing its customers’ needs and their business.

The company's headcount at the end of September 2019 quarter was at 10,543.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)