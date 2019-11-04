International Development News
Development News Edition

Doubling auto LPG fleet to result in USD 59 bn social, economic and environmental benefits: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:50 IST
Doubling auto LPG fleet to result in USD 59 bn social, economic and environmental benefits: Study

As India struggles with deteriorating air quality and the resultant health burden, a new analysis estimates that doubling the global fleet of vehicles run on auto LPG by 2040 can yield Euro 54 billion or USD 59 billion of social, economic and environmental benefits from cleaner air. The results of the analysis were discussed at a global conference of the LPG industry held in Amsterdam recently where experts underlined the potential for LPG as a transport fuel and the need for devising favourable policies globally to increase its usage, according to a statement issued by Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) here on Monday.

Trevor Morgan, a leading analyst associated with energy consulting firm Menecon Consulting, believes that the existing disparity in the success of autogas against petrol and diesel can be explained mainly by differences in government-incentive policies. According to his research, just modest adjustments to fuel taxes and stronger measures to discourage diesel can help the Autogas fleet double by 2040.

"This, in turn, would result in a 4 per cent reduction in global NOx emissions, a 5 per cent reduction in particulate matter emissions and savings of 130 million tonnes on well-to-wheel emissions of CO2. On an aggregate, all these benefits would yield a benefit of Euro 54 billion from social, economic and environmental benefits from cleaner air," the statement said. IAC director-general Suyash Gupta said globally concerns about air pollution and carbon emissions are driving major policy decisions.

"In India as well, the government is driving a clean fuel agenda, though its emphasis as yet has been on Electric Vehicles. However, this singular thrust on EVs is missing out on low hanging fruits such as Auto LPG that can bring about an immediate improvement in air quality. India can also reap rich dividends if it supports the auto LPG sector with favourable policies such as low GST rates and regulatory norms amenable to the conversion industry," he said. Low taxation makes a difference to how long it takes someone to recover the investment after converting their engine to auto LPG.

In Bulgaria, a person can recover cost after driving 14,000 kilometres, while in Canada, it would take 100,000 kilometres. In India, the conversion cost is modest and Auto LPG is much cheaper as compared to both petrol and diesel. "However, a number of unfavourable policies and government indifference is preventing the clean fuel from becoming a widely used alternative to petrol," the statement said.

Gupta said the central and state governments must offer incentives to private vehicle owners to push them to convert their vehicles to Auto LPG. "An important policy intervention urgently required is changing the existing system of Type Approvals for vehicles converting to gaseous fuels," he said.

The Type Approval norms require companies to renew extremely cost-prohibitive Type Approvals for Auto LPG and CNG conversions every three years. This has resulted in a rapid dwindling of players in the retro-fitment market. The Type Approval norms must be industry-friendly and its validity must be made perpetual in line with European norms, he said.

Also, the GST rate on LPG conversion kits for vehicles which currently lies in the highest slab of 28 per cent, must be reduced to 5 per cent as a measure to push up the rates of vehicle conversions to the environment-friendly fuel, he said. Auto LPG is not a greenhouse gas and has a Global Warming Potential factor of Zero. It has 5-6 times lesser installation cost for refuelling stations as compared to CNG and lesser engine performance loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two new services introduced at DP World terminals

DP World said on Monday that two new weekly services have been introduced at its terminals to connect these with African and European markets. The new services are jointly operated by global shipping lines- Hapag Llyod, Ocean Network Expres...

Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a programme to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos.Yinka Shonibare - a ...

60 to 90 % of the that accumulates on shorelines made up of plastic: UNEP

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck dumped into the sea every minute - the United Nations Environment Programme UNEP said on Monday.Between 60 to 90 percent of the ...

Stubble burning: Centre should give financial assistance to farmers, says Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday reiterated that the Centre should give financial assistance to farmers to wean them away from the practice of stubble burning. He also lashed out at the Centre for its alleged apathetic attitu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019