International Development News
Development News Edition

Del-Mum, Del-Kol roads toll collection may fall on DFCs getting operational:Icra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:56 IST
Del-Mum, Del-Kol roads toll collection may fall on DFCs getting operational:Icra

Toll collections on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata highway corridors are likely to dip after eastern and western dedicated freight carriers (DFCs) get operational, shifting traffic to railways from road, rating agency Icra said on Monday. This will impact Rs 6,565 crore of debt across five BOT (build, operate and transfer) road projects on toll.

"The completion of the eastern and western DFCs is expected to be game changers for the Indian transportation sector as it will lead to some modal shift in traffic from road to rail," it said in a statement. As per an Icra analysis, the consequent adverse impact on the Delhi–Mumbai (NH-8) road corridor due to western dedicated freight carrier (WDFC) would be more severe than that of the impact of eastern dedicated freight carrier (EDFC) on Delhi–Kolkata (old NH-2) road corridor.

The DFCs which hold the potential to address many of the inefficiencies in rail network are expected to commence operations from financial year 2021-22, post several delays. "NH-8 is likely to witness a one-time reduction in toll collections by around 11 per cent once the WDFC becomes operational owing to some modal shift in automobile, cement and container freight. For NH-2, the decline in toll collections is expected to be around 6 per cent once the EDFC becomes operational," the statement said.

Shubham Jain, SVP & Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said at present there are eight operational BOT (Toll) projects on NH-8. Of these, six will complete their concession periods during 2021-2023 and are expected to have minimal effect on account of modal shift to rail. For the other two projects (with combined debt outstanding of Rs 2,057 crore), the concession period ends in 2026-27 and 2039-40 and are expected to witness the shift in traffic, Jain said.

Similarly, there are three BOT projects on the old NH-2 (with debt outstanding of Rs 4,508 crore) which are likely to be affected once the EDFC is operational. "The decline in toll collections on account of this modal shift would adversely affect the loan life coverage ratios of these projects - thereby around Rs 6,565 crore of debt is estimated to be at risk,” he said.

Icra said inadequate rail infrastructure capacity with poor connectivity had resulted in road being the dominant mode in the country even for low value, bulky goods which usually prefer rail over road. The railways have also lost traction on account of a significant increase in freight charges (to support passenger segment) and decline in diesel prices, which has narrowed the pricing gap with the road segment.

In China and the US, modal share for road is relatively lower at 40 per cent and 30 per cent of total tonne–kilometers, compared to 60 per cent in India, Icra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe minister charged with corruption costing $3.7 million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ZACC on Monday detained and charged a cabinet minister and long-time ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa for abuse of office alleged to have cost the government 3.7 million, the second high-profile g...

Outrage in Germany over neo-Nazis' political 'kill list'

Chancellor Angela Merkels government on Monday strongly condemned death threats against two leading Green party politicians by a neo-Nazi group, as concern mounts in Germany over a rise in right-wing extremism. Greens lawmaker Cem Ozdemir, ...

EU vows 'zero tolerance' after reported farm budget abuse

The European Commission declared Monday it has zero tolerance for fraud after the New York Times alleged the gigantic EU agriculture budget shores up political corruption in eastern member states. The Commission has very clear rules for how...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39 ASEAN-RCEP-2NDLD INDIA Bangkok Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhis outstanding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019