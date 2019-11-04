Guj sets 30,000 MW renewable energy generation target by 2022

Gujarat government has set a target of 30,000 MW of renewable energy generation by 2022 from the current 9,670 MW. "Gujarat will have over 30,000 MW of renewable energy by 2022, the roadmap for which has been finalised," state's chief secretary J N Singh told reporters here on Monday.

At present, the state has a total of 9,670 MW production of renewable energy which includes 6,880 MW wind energy and 2,654 MW solar energy. The Gujarat state has also overtaken front runner Maharashtra in the industrial production.

Gujarat has overtaken Maharashtra as its contribution in the country in industrial production increases 16.81 per cent compared to 14.21 per cent of latter, he said. Singh said that in the last five years between 2013-14 to 2017-18 states GSDP grew at an average of 10.01 per cent, which is highest in the country.

He also said that the average agri-growth rate of Gujarat stood highest at 9.3 per cent in the country during 2013-14 to 2017-18. Singh noted that the Diamond Research and Mercantile (Dream) City being built in Surat will be having 66 lakh square feet of office space which will be the highest in one building. At present Pentagon in the US has 65 lakh square feet area, which is the highest available space in one building. Gujarat's tourism sector has witnessed an average increase of 14.5 per cent in tourist inflows in the last five years while the average increase in foreign tourist footfalls was 16 per cent.

"The Statue of Unity has contributed to the increase as well, he added. The Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that during the Diwali vacation till now, over 2 lakh tourists have visited the Statue of Unity..

