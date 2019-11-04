International Development News
Development News Edition

ADB to give USD 451 mn for Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor power links

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:22 IST
ADB to give USD 451 mn for Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor power links
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank on Monday said it will provide a USD 451 million (about Rs 3,200 crore) loan to strengthen power connectivity between the southern and northern parts of the Chennai-Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor (CKIC) in Tamil Nadu. The total cost of the project is USD 653.5 million, of which the government will provide USD 202.5 million, the Manila-headquartered multilateral agency said in a release.

The estimated completion date is the end of 2024. "The ADB project will allow more power, including renewable energy, to be transferred from new generation facilities in the south CKIC to the north, where it is most in demand," said ADB Principal Energy Specialist for South Asia Pradeep Perera.

The project will help promote economic development by delivering a more reliable and competitive power supply for industry and services in the state, which will in turn spur jobs and improve livelihoods, it added. ADB has been assisting in developing CKIC, which covers 23 of the state's 32 districts and 70 per cent of the state population.

According to the release, the project will establish an extra-high voltage 765-kilovolt (kV) transmission link to transfer the 9,000 MW of extra capacity from Virudhunagar in the southern CKIC northwards to Coimbatore, a major industrial center, and Chennai. The project includes construction of a 400-kV network to pool power generated at renewable and thermal power plants in Thoothukudi district to Virudhunagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lebanon's Al Ahed lifts AFC Cup, after final shifted from Pyongyang

Lebanese club Al Ahed lifted the AFC Cup on Monday after a dominant 1-0 performance over 10-men 4.25 SC from North Korea, during a charged final that had been moved twice from its original Pyongyang venue. The decider of the second-tier Asi...

UPDATE 2-New York prosecutors can get Trump tax returns, court rules

President Donald Trumps longtime accounting firm must hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday in the latest setback for Trump in his tenacious efforts to keep his finances secret. ...

16-year-old Harsimran invited to train in NBA Global Academy

Indias 16-year-old Harsimran Kaur will take part in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy in Canberra, beginning Thursday, making her the first prospect from the Academies Womens Program and the first female prospect from out...

Air pollution: SC bans construction, demolition, burning of waste in Delhi-NCR

Terming the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR as atrocious, the Supreme Court banned all construction and demolition activities in the region, along with burning of garbage and waste, on Monday. The apex court, which observed that people co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019