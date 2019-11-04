SRF Q2 profit up 56% to Rs 201cr

Chemicals firm SRF Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit rose by 56 per cent to Rs 201 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. "Its net profit stood at Rs 129 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue of the company decreased 1 per cent to Rs 1,702 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 1,722 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a statement. The profit excludes profits from the discontinued entities, it added.

Commenting on the results, SRF Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram said, "In general, the operations performed well in the second quarter. The Technical Textiles Business was hit badly because of a significant drop in demand. The revival of the specialty chemicals business augurs well for the future. We remain optimistic that this trend will continue.” SRF Limited is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)