International Development News
Development News Edition

RCEP against India's interest, national priorities: Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:40 IST
RCEP against India's interest, national priorities: Goyal
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Image Credit: ANI

The RCEP agreement was against India's economic interest and national priorities, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday as the country decided not to join the China-backed mega free trade deal. He said that India has consistently stood its ground to uphold its demands particularly over the trade deficit, stronger protection against unfair imports and better market opportunities for domestic goods.

"Congratulate PM @narendramodi for his bold and courageous decision to not join RCEP, since it was against our economic interests and national priorities. Modi hai to mumkin hai!," Goyal said in a series of tweets. He added that the prime minister has shown his concern for farmers, dairy sector, MSMEs and domestic manufacturing. "This will boost Make in India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 4 at Bangkok that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns". The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is a mega free-trade pact being negotiated among 16 countries. The members were 10-nation bloc ASEAN, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

The presence of China in the RCEP grouping has raised concerns as the Indian industry was of the view that it would flood the domestic market with Chinese goods. Several sectors like IT and pharma have time and again flagged issues with regard to trade barriers in entering the market of the neighboring country. India has pitched for the auto-trigger mechanism in the RCEP agreement as a remedy against sudden and significant import surge from countries such as China to protect domestic players.

Biswajit Dhar, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that there were legitimate concerns of the Indian industry with regard to this agreement. "The grouping should have taken into account concerns of all the 16 countries before finalizing the agreement. Now, we have to prepare ourselves for the future," he said.

India registered a trade deficit in 2018-19 with as many as 11 RCEP member countries including China, South Korea, and Australia. The agreement has aimed to cover issues related to goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.

In such trade agreements, trading partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded among themselves. They also relax norms like visa regime to promote trade in services and attract investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ITF shifts Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Ending weeks of speculation, the International Tenis Federation ITF on Monday decided to shift Indias Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue, saying safety of players and officials was its priority. The All India Tennis Association...

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...

ExerciseNZ gave a call to a Kiwis' Parkinson patients to be more active

Richard Beddie, chief executive of Exercise NZ, says one in every 500 Kiwis suffers from Parkinsons and regular activity will help them. Parkinsons New Zealand starts its annual awareness week tomorrow. Parkinsons is the second most common ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019