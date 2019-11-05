International Development News
Development News Edition

Yes Bank shares zoom 9 pc after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys stake

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:59 IST
Yes Bank shares zoom 9 pc after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys stake
Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Yes Bank on Tuesday advanced nearly 9 percent after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought approximately 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. The scrip, after a positive opening, further jumped 8.77 percent to Rs 71.90 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 8.84 percent to Rs 72. It was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty during early trade.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private lender amounting to 0.5 percent stake. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 67.1, taking the transaction to Rs 86.89 crore, the data showed.

Shares of the lender, after plunging 15 percent during the previous session on Monday, recovered most of its early losses and closed over 1 percent lower after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter due to a spurt in bad loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Varun Beverages stock jumps over 11 pc on strong Sep quarter earnings

Shares of PepsiCo Indias bottling partner Varun Beverages on Tuesday zoomed over 11 per cent after the company posted 83.73 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The scrip jumped 11.44 per cent to Rs ...

Stubble burning: 29 farmers fined in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Authorities in neighbouring Shamli district have imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each on 29 farmers for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields, officials said on Tuesday.Additional District Magistrate Arvind Singh told newspersons here t...

Alexandra Shipp to star opposite Andrew Garfield in 'tick, tick…BOOM!'

X-Men star Alexandra Shipp has been roped in to star opposite Andrew Garfield in Netflixs tick, tickBOOM. According to Deadline, Lin-Manuel Mirandas feature directorial debut film is also adding Vanessa Hudgens and Robin de Jesus to its cas...

Delhi Assembly polls: EC reviews poll preparedness

Senior Election Commission of India officials held a meeting with poll panel officials of the city to review poll preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting on Monday was attended by a team of Election Commission of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019