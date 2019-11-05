International Development News
Afrojack to Headline Don't Let Daddy Know India

Famed international dance music property Don't Let Daddy Know is heading back to the Indian sub-continent this November for its third edition in the country in association with Dance Affair, Lal Street, Envision and E&A Events.

Afrojack. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Famed international dance music property Don't Let Daddy Know is heading back to the Indian sub-continent this November for its third edition in the country in association with Dance Affair, Lal Street, Envision and E&A Events. Having previously hosted two stellar sold-out editions in Mumbai and Goa, DLDK is all set to take place on November 30th at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad. The India edition of the global dance music brand will be bolstered by a staggering line-up comprising of the likes of Afrojack, Brooks and Sem Vox alongside a slew of homegrown artists including GREFF, Gaurav Mehta, Ronik and Rish.

"I am excited to return to India and I can't wait to meet all my fans in Hyderabad," said Afrojack. "After successful editions in Mumbai and Goa, it's now time to take over Hyderabad for a stunning 'Road To #DLDKINDIA' event. It will be the fifth stop of the 'Don't Let Daddy Know World Tour 2019'. After this show, the concept will travel around the world to other big cities like Yangon, Gdansk, Bucharest, Manchester, Madrid and many more," said Deepak Ratan A.K.A (LIL D) and Rohnak Ratan Founder and CEO of Dance Affair.

"DLDK has been one of the fastest growing brands internationally and we are happy to be working with the team at DLDK to bring the experience down," said Karan Badkar and Tamanna Mordani of Envision. "The combination of top-notch production and world-class DJs will provide the visitors with a memorable lifetime experience. The Indian fan base has always been one of the biggest ones of Don't Let Daddy Know," said Rahul Agarwal, Mahveer Agarwal and Sunil Jhunjhunwala of Lal Street.

"India is a special country and we have received a great reception always. We are excited for return again to India for the DLDK World Tour," said Essam and Alex of E&A Events. Event Details

Date: 30th November 2019 Time: 5 PM - 10 PM

Venue: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad Minimum Age: 16+

General: Rs 499/- VIP: Rs 999/-

What began seven years ago on the magical island Ibiza, is now one of the most renowned dance event concepts worldwide with events in more than 18 countries in a span of seven years, including Chile, Myanmar, Hong Kong and India. Entertaining thousands of DLDK fans across the globe, the brand has the reputation to create a unique intimate feeling of togetherness, even in the most massive venues coupled with the combination of top artists and innovative production. People from all over the world visit the events, bringing their flags to create a 'One Big Family' vibe for a memorable long lasting experience. Besides the events, the Don't Let Daddy Know brand also has a music label called #DLDKMUSIC and a successful merchandise line. Don't Let Daddy Know is owned by the Dutch event organization E&A Events.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

