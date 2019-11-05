P&G Hygiene and Health Care Q1 profit down 5 pc at Rs 137 cr

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care on Tuesday reported 5 per cent decline in profit at Rs 136.84 crore for the first quarter ended September 30. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 144.11 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 852.14 crore as compared to Rs 791.8 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 7.62 per cent, it added. "In a challenging macro-economic environment our focus on raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organization culture has enabled us to deliver sustained growth during the first quarter.

"We will continue to remain focused on these strategies in line with our aim to drive balanced sales and profit growth," Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said. In a challenging market environment, the feminine care business registered strong double-digit growth in the quarter, while the health care business grew ahead of the market, the company said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 11,822.35 apiece, down 2.61 per cent on the BSE.

