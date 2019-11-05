International Development News
Development News Edition

Afrojack to Headline Don't Let Daddy Know India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:10 IST
Afrojack to Headline Don't Let Daddy Know India
Afrojack Image Credit: ANI

Famed international dance music property Don't Let Daddy Know is heading back to the Indian sub-continent this November for its third edition in the country in association with Dance Affair, Lal Street, Envision and E&A Events. Having previously hosted two stellar sold-out editions in Mumbai and Goa, DLDK is all set to take place on November 30th at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad. The India edition of the global dance music brand will be bolstered by a staggering line-up comprising of the likes of Afrojack, Brooks and Sem Vox alongside a slew of homegrown artists including GREFF, Gaurav Mehta, Ronik and Rish.

Afrojack states, "I am excited to return to India and I can't wait to meet all my fans in Hyderabad."

Deepak Ratan A.K.A (LIL D) &Rohnak Ratan Founder & CEO of Dance Affair popularly states, "After successful editions in Mumbai and Goa, it's now time to take over Hyderabad for a stunning 'Road To #DLDKINDIA' event. It will be the fifth stop of the 'Don't Let Daddy Know World Tour 2019'. After this show, the concept will travel around the world to other big cities like Yangon, Gdansk, Bucharest, Manchester, Madrid and many more!"

Karan Badkar and Tamanna Mordani of Envision state, "DLDK has been one of the fastest-growing brands internationally and we are happy to be working with the team at DLDK to bring the experience down."

Rahul Agarwal, Mahveer Agarwal and Sunil Jhunjhunwala of Lal Street state, "The combination of top-notch production and world-class DJs will provide the visitors with a memorable lifetime experience. The Indian fan base has always been one of the biggest ones of Don't Let Daddy Know."

Essam and Alex of E&A Events states, "India is a special country and we have received a great reception always. We are excited for return again to India for the DLDK World Tour."

Event Details

· Date: 30th November 2019

· Time: 5 PM - 10 PM

· Venue: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

· Website: www.dldk.com/india

· Minimum Age: 16+

· Tickets: www.bookmyshow.com

· General: INR 499/-

· VIP: INR 999/-

What began seven years ago on the magical island Ibiza, is now one of the most renowned dance event concepts worldwide with events in more than 18 countries in a span of seven years, including Chile, Myanmar, Hong Kong and India. Entertaining thousands of DLDK fans across the globe, the brand has the reputation to create a unique intimate feeling of togetherness, even in the most massive venues coupled with the combination of top artists and innovative production. People from all over the world visit the events, bringing their flags to create a 'One Big Family' vibe for a memorable long lasting experience. Besides the events, the Don't Let Daddy Know brand also has a music label called #DLDKMUSIC and a successful merchandise line. Don't Let Daddy Know is owned by the Dutch event organization E&A Events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Lilyana Pavlova new Vice-President and Member of Management Committee of EIB

Lilyana Pavlova is the new Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank EIB. She took up her duties on the 1st of November. She is the first Bulgarian national to join the EU banks Management Committ...

Unclear when Putin and Trump can meet after Chile cancelled APEC summit-Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was unclear when Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could possibly hold their next meeting after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile was cance...

Qatar central bank sells 600 million riyals of T-bills

Qatars central bank sold 600 million riyals 164.84 million of Treasury bills in an auction, it said in a statement on Tuesday.A total of 300 million riyals worth of three-month T-bills were sold at 1.73, 200 million riyals worth of six-mont...

Ahmedabad: Dalit man assaulted following altercation, three held

Three persons, including a minor were held by the Gujarat police in connection with alleged stripping and beating up of a Dalit man after an argument over the spilled food. Talking to ANI, Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019